Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills to Be Honored at Farewell Ceremony Thursday

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills is saying goodbye to the desert, and the city wants to send him off in style. The city will honor Mills Thursday, September 3rd, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, ahead of his retirement on Saturday, September 5th.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. and will include speeches from Mills, Deputy Chief Kyle Sterne, and Lieutenant Michael Torres.

Mills has led the department for five years and is retiring after nearly five decades in law enforcement. He says the community is what he'll remember most about his time in the Coachella Valley.

During his tenure, Mills pushed efforts to reduce homelessness through a mix of enforcement and services offered through the city's navigation center. He also expanded the department's mental health response work, including a specialized team that helped more than 1,200 people going through crises last year.

There's no word yet on who will replace him as chief.



