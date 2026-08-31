Raymond Cree Middle School Dismisses Students Early Over AC Issues

Students at Raymond Cree Middle School in Palm Springs are being dismissed early Monday because of air conditioning issues, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

The district sent a press release around 11 a.m. explaining that a water main break was causing inconsistent cooling throughout parts of the campus.

Parents and guardians who want to pick up their students early can do so, but a signature is required when signing a student out.

In the meantime, students will remain in buildings that are not affected by the air conditioning problems, allowing them to stay in a cool environment for the remainder of the school day.

Parents with students at Raymond Cree Middle School should be aware of the early dismissal and follow the school's procedures if they plan to pick up their children.

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