Raymond Cree Middle School Students Dismissed Early Due to AC Issues

Raymond Cree Middle School students have been dismissed from classes early Monday due to a water main break, causing air conditioning issues on the school's campus, according to Palm Springs Unified School District.

School officials say break affected the air conditioning system, and it is taking longer than expected to fully cool all buildings.

Beginning at 11:15 a.m., the school will have parents or guardians pick up their children and sign them out.

Students who ride the bus, along with those who are not picked up or released to walk home, will remain in designated cool areas on campus for the rest of the school day. Officials say "Think Together" activities will also be held in cool areas.

Raymond Cree Middle School expects classes to resume Tuesday, and district officials say they will provide updates if anything changes.