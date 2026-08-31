Rick Sanchez to Be Sworn In as Cathedral City Police Chief

Rick Sanchez will be formally sworn in as Cathedral City’s new police chief on Tuesday, September 8.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Cathedral City City Council Chambers.

Sanchez will become the first Latino to lead the Cathedral City Police Department, according to the announcement.

A reception hosted by the police department will follow the ceremony.

The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony and reception and join in celebrating Sanchez's appointment as police chief.

The event will mark the formal start of Sanchez's tenure leading the Cathedral City Police Department.