Volunteers needed for Desert Hot Springs cleanup on Sept. 19

Volunteers are needed for a community cleanup effort aimed at protecting the Coachella Valley’s water and wildlife.

The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. along North Indian Canyon Drive in the Mission Creek area of Desert Hot Springs.

The Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs is helping organize the event and is looking for volunteers to pick up trash and help protect the watershed.

The Mission Creek area is an important part of the Coachella Valley’s natural environment, and organizers are encouraging community members to take part in the cleanup effort.

Volunteers interested in participating can contact the Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs at the phone number provided on screen for more information.

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