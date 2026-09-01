Board to Consider Sheriff's Request to Purchase Several Thousand Body Cams

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is slated today to consider

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's request to secure a long-term

contract, valued at more than $30 million, for the purchase of more than 2,000

body-worn cameras for deputies.



The board will review the sheriff's proposed purchasing agreement with

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc. during its policy agenda

Tuesday.



``Modern and reliable body-worn camera systems provide substantial

benefits ... by promoting transparency, strengthening public trust and

supporting accountability in law enforcement operations,'' according to a

sheriff's statement posted to the board's agenda. ``High-quality recordings

provide objective documentation of critical incidents, assist in resolving

investigations and support de-escalation efforts. In addition, reliable body-

worn camera footage also helps reduce the county's exposure to liability.''



The sheriff's department last entered into an agreement with the

company in 2021, resulting in the acquisition of roughly 1,500 body cams, along

with technical support and replacement parts, that continued until this summer.



The current proposal is for Axon to supply 2,086 current generation

cameras -- Body 4 Cams -- with the most technologically advanced features,

complete with support, storage and related services until Aug. 31, 2031.



The aggregate cost, with contingencies factored in, would be $32.69

million, according to sheriff's officials. All of the funds would be drawn from

sheriff's appropriations, not General Fund accounts.



In 2021, following a bidding process that involved six potential

suppliers, Axon's products were deemed in documents to offer the highest

``operational performance and overall value.''



The sheriff's department wants to continue the relationship, without

seeking competitive bids now, because the ``Axon platform ensures seamless

compatibility with the agency's existing digital evidence management system,

software integration and established workflows across patrol, investigations

and specialty units,'' documents stated.



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