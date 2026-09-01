California’s new tire rules could limit replacement tire choices starting in 2029

California is moving forward with new efficiency standards for replacement tires that could eventually limit the types of tires available to drivers.

The California Energy Commission unanimously approved regulations designed to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions by requiring replacement tires sold in the state to meet rolling-efficiency standards.

The first phase of the rules is scheduled to begin in 2029, with another phase taking effect in 2033.

Legal expert Walter Clark explained on the Roggin Report that more efficient tires require less energy to move, comparing the concept to riding a bicycle with properly inflated tires. The goal is to reduce the amount of fuel vehicles need while also cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

Clark said the program is projected to eliminate roughly two million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and save consumers an estimated $1 billion annually in fuel costs.

The rules are also expected to affect tire prices. Clark said efficient replacement tires could cost about $1.50 more per tire when the first phase begins in 2029, increasing to an estimated $6 more per tire under the 2033 phase.

Critics of the regulations argue that the standards could reduce consumer choice and eliminate roughly 70% of tires currently on the market that do not meet the efficiency requirements.

However, the regulations include exemptions for several types of tires, including motorsports, off-road, winter and snow tires, heavy-duty tires, emergency-vehicle tires and spare tires.

Clark also pointed to tire safety as another consideration, noting that improperly inflated or defective tires can create serious risks for drivers, particularly in the extreme heat experienced across the Coachella Valley.

The new rules make California the first state to establish efficiency standards specifically for replacement tires.

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