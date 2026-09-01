Cathedral City Wants Feedback Before Moving Forward on Septic-to-Sewer Project

Cathedral City wants to connect several septic neighborhoods to the public sewer system, but the project will only move forward if the entire construction cost is covered by grant funding. That's why the city and the Coachella Valley Water District are asking residents to show up to one of two meetings next week and fill out a survey before responses are due on September 18.

The meetings cover the Whispering Palms, South City, and Papaya and Pomegranate neighborhoods, all of which currently rely on septic systems. The first meeting is next Wednesday, September 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ocotillo Park gazebo area, 33300 Moreno Road. The second is next Thursday, September 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, 32141 Whispering Palms Trail.

Both meetings cover the same information, so residents only need to attend one. City and water district staff will be on hand to answer questions and help residents fill out the Property Owner Interest Survey.

The city says how residents respond could directly affect how much grant money is available for the project. If the funding comes through, homes would be connected to the public sewer system at no cost to property owners, and the existing septic systems would be abandoned. The city and water district list several reasons for making the switch, including higher property values, an end to septic tank pumping and repair costs, fewer odor problems, and cleaner groundwater.

Filling out the survey doesn't lock anyone in. It just tells the city a resident is interested, though it doesn't require anyone to actually participate if the project moves forward. Responses are due September 18.



