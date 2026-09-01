College of the Desert Nursing Program Marks 60 Years on Friday

College of the Desert is celebrating a major milestone for its nursing program.

Graduating nursing students will be honored Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. during a pinning ceremony at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

The event also marks the 60th anniversary of the college’s vocational nursing program.

College officials say the program has spent six decades preparing students with the education and hands-on experience needed to serve the Coachella Valley’s healthcare community.