Local & Community
Fire Crews Repair Burn Scars Along Highway 74 Ahead of Heavy Rain
Nearly a year after multiple wildfires tore through Mountain Center, scars from the fires are still visible along the Palms to Pines Highway.
Now, fire crews are working to repair those burn areas and reduce the risk of flooding, erosion and mudslides when heavy rain arrives.
The fires forced evacuations and threatened homes along Highway 74. Battalion Chief Ryan Lubin with CAL FIRE Riverside County Fire says crews from multiple agencies used helicopters, air tankers, engines and hand crews to protect homes, property, pets and people during the fires.
But the danger doesn't end when the flames are out.
“Depending on how bad the fire went through there and how much of the vegetation is left, if any, brings concern of potential mudslides and different issues that can occur,” Lubin said.
Steep terrain, dry brush and limited access continue to create challenges for firefighters in the mountain communities.
To address some of those risks, crews conduct what's known as fire-line suppression repair. That can include installing water bars and other erosion-control measures designed to slow the flow of rainwater and prevent soil from washing away.
Lubin says fire behavior can vary depending on factors including terrain, available fuels and wind conditions.
With El Niño conditions expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall, fire officials say the work being done now could be critical in protecting mountain communities from the aftermath of wildfires.
And as firefighters prepare for the next wildfire, they emphasize a lesson learned from the last one: preparation can save lives.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 1, 2026
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