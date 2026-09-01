Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Close Sept. 8 for Annual Maintenance

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will close for annual maintenance beginning next week, temporarily suspending rides to the San Jacinto Mountains.

The closure begins Sept. 8 and is scheduled to continue through Oct. 4. The tramway is expected to reopen Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

During the monthlong closure, crews will replace the interior of the tram car cabins and rebuild the carriage on Cabin 2. Workers will also perform service on the tramway's control system.

Annual state permit testing will also take place during the closure, along with other scheduled maintenance and service work.

The final day for visitors to ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway before the closure is Sept. 7.

The annual maintenance period is used to complete major work and testing that cannot be done while the tramway is operating.

Visitors planning to take the tram into the San Jacinto Mountains should plan around the closure, with regular service scheduled to resume Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

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