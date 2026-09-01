Palm Springs Fire Department to Host Annual 9/11 “Never Forget” Ceremony

The Palm Springs Fire Department is inviting the public to join them in honoring the victims and remembering the heroes of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The department will host its annual Never Forget Ceremony next Friday at Fire Station 2 on North El Cielo Road. The tribute will honor the lives lost on 9/11 and the first responders who answered the call that day.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, members of the community are invited to stay for coffee and donuts as they continue the morning of remembrance and reflection.