Supervisors Set to Extend Contract with Palm Springs Treatment Facility

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is expected today to

approve a contract extension worth just over $1 million with a Palm Springs

addiction treatment and homeless services facility that has partnered with

Riverside University Health System for the past several years.



MFI Recovery Center, a nonprofit mental health and substance use

treatment provider, has operated ``The Path'' at 19531 McLane St. under an

agreement with RUHS-Behavioral Health since 2021.



A proposed one-year extension, retroactive to July 1 and running

through June 30, 2027, will be on the board's policy agenda for consideration

Tuesday.



Officials said the goal is to permit MFI to continue providing 24-hour

residential and nonresidential services, without interruption, for people

who are homeless and have serious mental health disorders, along with

simultaneous substance abuse problems, according to documents posted to the

board's agenda.



``The facility ... features both residential and non-residential

treatment components that provide peer-to-peer engagement and support services

in non-intrusive low demand environments,'' according to the proposal. ``The 24-

hour residency offers no limit on length of stay, semi-private accommodations

and common use of kitchen facilities, dining rooms and bathrooms that can serve

up to 25 consumers, while the non-residential component consists of a drop-in

center for those who are chronically homeless.''



The drop-in visitors can procure food and clothing, as well as

complete bathroom needs and do laundry.



The board is expected to additionally authorize compensation increases

of up to 10%, or $105,680, over the duration of the contract, potentially

raising the total to $1.16 million.



The county intends to open bidding for potential new treatment center

contracts in the current fiscal year. The proposed one-year agreement with MFI

would allow time to complete arrangements for a new round of competitive

bidding, officials said.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.