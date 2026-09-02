Cathedral City Lane Closures Planned on East Palm Canyon Drive

Drivers traveling through Cathedral City should expect lane closures on East Palm Canyon Drive as crews work on improvements tied to the Broadway Cove housing development.

The No. 1 lanes in both directions are closed 24 hours a day near the Cathedral City Auto Center while Shea Homes builds a new median and left-turn pocket for the development. The closures are expected to remain in place through about Sept. 14.

The city says traffic will continue moving through the remaining lanes in both directions.

Despite the lane closures, all turn pockets and business driveways along the corridor will remain open, allowing access to businesses in the area.

The road work is part of the development of the growing Broadway Cove neighborhood in Cathedral City.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the construction area and allow additional time for their commute.

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