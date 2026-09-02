CDC Excludes Two Pennsylvania Measles-Associated Deaths From Data

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not counting two measles-associated deaths reported by Pennsylvania in its weekly measles data, saying there is not enough information to determine whether measles caused or contributed to the fatalities.

The agency addressed the decision over the weekend in its weekly measles data update, which was delayed on Friday.

Pennsylvania health officials have said they thoroughly investigated the circumstances surrounding both deaths before announcing them as measles-associated fatalities.

The CDC's decision to exclude the deaths from its weekly update came from its new director, Dr. Erica Schwartz, according to two sources close to the matter.

Public health experts familiar with the CDC's operations described the decision as highly unusual.

The disagreement highlights the challenges health officials face when determining whether measles played a role in a death and how those cases are ultimately reflected in national disease data.

The CDC's weekly measles updates are used to track confirmed cases and deaths associated with the disease across the country.

This report is part of Your Health Today, brought to you by Inland Empire Health Plan.

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