College of the Desert Nursing Program Celebrates 60th Anniversary

College of the Desert is celebrating a major milestone for its nursing program this week as the school marks 60 years of vocational nursing education.

The college will honor graduating nursing students Friday during a pinning ceremony at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

The event also marks the 60th anniversary of the college's vocational nursing program, which has spent six decades preparing students for careers in health care.

College officials say the program provides students with education and hands-on experience needed to serve the Coachella Valley health care community.

The anniversary celebration comes as a new group of nursing students prepares to enter the health care workforce, continuing the program's six-decade tradition of training future health care professionals in the region.

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