Desert Hot Springs Council Votes Unanimously to Grow Police Force From 33 to 45 Officers

Desert Hot Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to grow the police department, raising the staffing level from 33 sworn officers to 45 over the next five years.

Under the plan, the city will hire two new officers a year for the next five years. The department's officer count had stayed at 33 for more than 20 years, even as the city grew around it, according to the staff report. City staff said the flat staffing level had led to slower patrol response times, limits on investigations, high overtime costs, and a negative effect on officer morale and wellness.

The move follows an independent review the department requested from the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as POST, which trains and certifies police officers statewide. POST looked at the department's organization, staffing, workload and community expectations, and found gaps in staffing, shift coverage and overtime spending. One of its recommendations was to fill police positions on a more permanent, reliable basis.

Growing the department will cost the city more than $370,000 a year for the next five years, roughly what it costs to add two officers annually at an average salary of about $185,000 each.

The resolution also sets up a plan for adding officers beyond 45. Once the department hits that staffing level, the city plans to hire an additional officer for roughly every $500,000 increase in revenue from the Public Safety Parcel Tax.



