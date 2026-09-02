Indio Offers Free Workshop for Aspiring Restaurant and Food Truck Owners

Thinking about opening a restaurant or food truck? The City of Indio is offering a free workshop designed to help aspiring food business owners get started.

Indio Business Connect will host the Restaurant Startup Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Indio Business Connect Center on Town Street.

Organizers say the workshop will cover key steps involved in starting a restaurant or food truck, including licensing and permits, startup costs, financing and finding the right location.

The workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The event is designed to provide prospective business owners with information and resources before they invest in launching a food business in Indio.

Those interested in attending can sign up through the Resources tab on NBCPalmSprings.com.

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