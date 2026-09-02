Mangoes Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

More than 300 boxes of mangoes sold at Walmart stores in four Northeastern states have been recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The precautionary recall by Panorama Produce involves size 9 mangoes sold only at Walmart stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The mangoes were distributed between Aug. 10 and Aug. 21.

According to the recall information, salmonella was found in mangoes grown on the same farm in Mexico. The affected mangoes that tested positive were not sent to the United States, but the company issued the recall as a precaution because of the potential risk of contamination.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled mangoes.

Consumers who purchased the affected mangoes should check the recall information before eating them and follow any instructions provided by the company or retailer.

Salmonella can cause illness, making food safety recalls important even when no illnesses have been reported.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.