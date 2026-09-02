Palm Springs International Film Festival Returns for 38th Year

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is returning next year for its 38th annual celebration of international cinema and special programming.

The festival is scheduled for January 7 through January 18, 2027. The event will kick off with the festival's Film Awards, with organizers highlighting the awards' track record of recognizing films and performers who later receive Academy Award nominations.

The main festival opens January 8, with closing night scheduled for January 17. The final day will feature Best of the Fest screenings.

Additional programming will include Taking Pictures, Books to Screen, Family Day and Best International Feature Film panels.

Tickets and more information are available now at PSfilmfest.org.