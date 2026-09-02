Palm Springs Unified Launches Aviation Education Program at Air Museum

The Palm Springs Unified School District has launched a new aviation education program in partnership with the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The aviation and aeronautics career exploration program gives high school students hands-on opportunities to learn about careers in the aviation industry.

Thirty-six students from Desert Hot Springs High School are among the first to participate in the program.

For student Michael Bretz, the experience could help him pursue his goal of becoming a pilot.

“My dream career in aviation, I would honestly say being a pilot because it's one of my main interests and why I'm here,” Bretz said.

Students will explore different areas of aviation and aeronautics, including opportunities to gain hands-on experience.

“I'm most excited to fly a plane because that's what they said we'd do,” Bretz said.

Palm Springs Air Museum Education Program Manager Maria Wren said the program is designed to introduce students to possible career paths in the aviation industry.

“Our aviation and aeronautics career exploration program is the kickoff to giving students an opportunity to learn more about careers in aviation and aeronautics,” Wren said.

The museum, which describes itself as a living history facility, is working with the school district to connect its aviation history with future workforce opportunities.

Managing Director Fred Bell said the museum hopes students participating in the program will eventually enter the aviation industry.

“I want one of them flying me on an airplane someday where I can get on and say I know that kid and he went through our programs,” Bell said.

Bell said programs offering this type of aviation education are relatively uncommon and that the museum plans to continue expanding partnerships that can help students move into successful careers.

The program will also include students from Cathedral City High School, Rancho Mirage High School and Palm Springs High School. Those programs are scheduled to begin later this fall and winter.