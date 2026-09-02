Riverside County Office of Education Opens New Administration Building in Indio

A new chapter for education in the Coachella Valley began Wednesday as the Riverside County Office of Education celebrated the opening of its new administration building in Indio.

Officials say the new facility is more than just a new office. It is designed to serve as a central space where students, teachers, families, nonprofits and community organizations can come together and access resources.

The Indio location is one of just five Riverside County Office of Education facilities throughout the county.

Inside, the building includes spaces for students and educators to study and collaborate, along with parent rooms that provide a safe space for young children. The facility also features wellness areas that are available to members of the local community.

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez says the new building comes at an important time as the Coachella Valley continues to grow.

“Coachella Valley is growing, so to meet that demand, to meet the influx of students, I think we need to have places where people can come together, share best practices, and really enhance our instructional practices across Coachella Valley.”

The building is also designed to serve as a resource for local nonprofits. Community organizations will be able to use the space to collaborate with educators, students and other organizations on programs and initiatives.

Officials say that includes work focused on inclusion and adaptive programming throughout the Coachella Valley.

During the opening ceremony, teachers and county administrators highlighted the resources available to local students and families, emphasizing the county's commitment to making students feel supported and welcomed.

Students who attended the open house said they were encouraged by the new space and the opportunities it could provide.

The goal, officials say, is to make the building a place where families can find information about educational programs, community resources and organizations while also giving educators an opportunity to share ideas and best practices.

As the Coachella Valley continues to grow, Riverside County education officials believe the new Indio facility can play an important role in preparing students for the future.

For local educators, families and students, the message from Wednesday's opening was clear: the new building isn't simply a place for administration — it's a place designed to bring the community together and help shape a brighter future for Coachella Valley students.