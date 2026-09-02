Tod Macofsky and Kari Kirkland Bring ‘Singin’ & Swingin’’ to Palm Springs

Palm Springs performers Tod Macofsky and Kari Kirkland are teaming up for a new show featuring jazz standards, Great American Songbook favorites and a touch of Latin music.

“Singin’ & Swingin’” is set for Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at Spirit Animal at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs. Event listings confirm the performers and venue.

The show marks the first time Macofsky and Kirkland will perform together at Spirit Animal and their first time presenting a traditional jazz show together at the venue. A three-piece live band will accompany them.

Kirkland and Macofsky first met at an audition in 2021, when Macofsky heard Kirkland perform. She sang two songs, including “Wild Is the Wind,” one of Macofsky’s favorites.

“I was so blown away just by her interpretation of the song,” Macofsky said. “I just was like, I have to work with this person.”

The two have continued working together over the past five years, performing in several shows at PS Underground, including productions featuring Carole King and James Taylor music.

For “Singin’ & Swingin’,” the performers said audiences can expect a mix of familiar songs with a Latin influence and the added energy of live musicians.

“There is nothing like a live musician,” Macofsky said.

The upcoming performance also gives audiences a chance to see Kirkland in a different role. Macofsky regularly hosts entertainment programming, but for this show, the spotlight will be on both performers.

During the interview, Kirkland demonstrated her vocal talents with a performance of “I Got Rhythm,” showcasing the style and energy audiences can expect when the pair takes the stage.

“Singin’ & Swingin’” begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Spirit Animal at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs.

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