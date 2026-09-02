Well in the Desert Suspends Saturday Food Bank After Palm Springs Move

Well in the Desert is suspending its Saturday food bank after leaving its longtime home on North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, leaving the nonprofit without a location to distribute food to families.

The nonprofit serves about 250 families each Saturday. The property is being acquired by the City of Palm Springs as part of plans for a new fire station.

Well in the Desert President Matt Naylor said the organization has been unable to find another location for its Saturday food distribution. Naylor said three other property owners declined to rent space to the nonprofit, even after it offered to pay six months of rent upfront.

The organization has moved its food storage to another location, but that space cannot accommodate the Saturday distribution. Naylor said the nonprofit does not know how long the suspension will last and will work to direct families to other food banks while it searches for a new location.

Weekday meal services for people experiencing homelessness will continue through partner churches and Oscar's Palm Springs.

The City of Palm Springs previously approved a $4 million purchase of the property at Andreas Road and North Indian Canyon Drive for a new Fire Station No. 1. The location has served as Well in the Desert's home for years.

Well in the Desert provides food assistance and other services to people experiencing food insecurity and economic hardship throughout the Coachella Valley.

The nonprofit is also working toward establishing a permanent home for its operations after receiving a $1 million anonymous donation earlier this year to launch a matching campaign.

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