AAA Offers Labor Day Travel Safety Tips as Holiday Weekend Approaches

As more people prepare to travel for the Labor Day weekend, AAA is reminding drivers and air travelers to plan ahead and prioritize safety.

For those taking a road trip, AAA recommends checking a vehicle before hitting the road. That includes inspecting the tires, brakes and battery, along with checking oil and other fluid levels. The advice is especially important following periods of extreme heat, which can put additional stress on vehicles.

Drivers should also plan their routes in advance, check traffic conditions and make sure they are well rested before getting behind the wheel. AAA also reminds travelers never to drive under the influence of alcohol.

For those flying, AAA recommends arriving at the airport early, checking flight status before leaving home and reviewing baggage policies. With more people expected to travel this year, airports could be busier, making advance planning particularly important.

AAA says driving remains the most popular way to travel, particularly for families traveling to their destinations.

According to AAA data, people who rent vehicles are expected to begin many of their trips Friday, making Friday one of the busiest days on both the roads and at airports.

AAA's advice for the holiday weekend is straightforward: plan ahead, be patient and make safety the priority.

The goal, the agency says, is to make sure travelers arrive at their destinations safely.

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