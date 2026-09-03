Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since June 9

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 16th consecutive day,

increasing 3.7 cents to $5.718, its highest amount since June 9.



The average price has risen 19.8 cents over the past 16 days,

including 3.8 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since July 25, according to

figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is 13.4 cents more than one week ago, 11.3 cents

higher than one month ago and $1.235 greater than one year ago. It has

increased $1.167 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on

Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at

the gas pump.



The national average price rose for the fourth consecutive day,

increasing 2.3 cents to $4.143. It has risen 6.5 cents over the past four days,

including 2.5 cents Wednesday. The streak of increases follows a four-day

streak of decreases totaling 2.3 cents.



The national average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 4.9

cents higher than one month ago and 95.3 cents greater than one year ago. It

has increased $1.161 since the attack on Iran.



The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the

calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at

GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000

stations.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.