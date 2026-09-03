Local & Community
Coachella Beauty Academy Offers Free Programs for Young People With Disabilities
Finding programs and resources for children living with disabilities can be a challenge for many families, but one Coachella beauty academy is offering free opportunities designed to build confidence and independence.
The Self-Determination Program through Manas Beauty Academy is designed for young people with disabilities, providing access to services that can help them develop new skills and greater independence.
For families, programs like this can provide opportunities for children to explore their interests while gaining skills that could benefit them in the future.
One parent said her daughter, Norma, loves makeup and sees the program as an opportunity to develop a skill that could potentially help her find employment in the future.
"My daughter, Norma, she loves makeup, and this is a great opportunity for her to earn a skill that maybe will benefit her as an employer in the future," she said.
The program is part of an effort to connect young people with disabilities to resources that can support personal development, confidence and independence.
Families interested in learning more about the Self-Determination Program and available resources can visit the website provided by Manas Beauty Academy.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2026
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