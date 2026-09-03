Court Deals Setback to Salton Sea Lithium Project as Restoration Efforts Take Shape

Plans for a major lithium and geothermal energy project at the Salton Sea have hit another legal setback.

A state appeals court ruled that Imperial County did not provide enough evidence to demonstrate that the proposed lithium project would have an adequate water supply.

It remains unclear whether Imperial County will appeal the decision.

The ruling is the latest development surrounding efforts to establish a major lithium industry at the Salton Sea, where companies have been exploring the potential to extract lithium from geothermal brines while generating renewable energy.

At the same time, significant restoration efforts are underway around the Salton Sea.

This summer, California's largest restoration project is beginning to take shape, with new habitat and water projects designed to benefit wildlife and help address some of the environmental challenges facing the shrinking inland lake.

Conservationists say early results demonstrate what is possible when restoration projects bring plants and cleaner water back to areas surrounding the sea.

“We've seen thousands and thousands of birds stopped by the Salton Sea,” a conservationist said. “We've watched them raise chicks successfully.”

Those results, advocates say, demonstrate that restoration can make a meaningful difference for wildlife.

“So it's proof positive that these projects to bring plants, cleaner water, and wildlife back to the Salton Sea can absolutely be done, and we've got to do more of them,” the conservationist said.

The restoration work comes as the region faces a number of competing challenges, including declining water levels, habitat loss, environmental concerns and plans to develop a lithium industry.

The newly formed Salton Sea Conservancy is also part of the growing effort to coordinate conservation and restoration work around the region.

NBC Palm Springs will take a closer look at those efforts Sunday at 8 p.m. as part of an in-depth report on the Salton Sea.

The full 30-minute report, “Restoring the Salton Sea,” will examine the latest developments surrounding lithium, the Salton Sea Conservancy and other restoration and conservation projects taking place throughout the region.

The full report will also be available Sunday on the NBC Palm Springs website and YouTube page.