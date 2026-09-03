Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre Celebrates 75 Years of Movie Magic and Hollywood History

For 75 years, the Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild has been a gathering place for movies, entertainment and community — and now the historic venue is preparing to celebrate a major milestone.

The theater's connection to Hollywood is visible before visitors even walk through the doors. A Hollywood-style star shines outside the Rustic, creating a connection between Idyllwild, Palm Springs and the entertainment industry.

Owners Graham and Gail Sutherland say the star was created by the same designers behind the Palm Springs Walk of Stars before eventually making its way to Idyllwild.

The couple left Palm Desert to take over the historic theater, turning what they describe as a labor of love into an even broader entertainment destination.

“I love it when people come in and say, wow, it's amazing to come and see the Rustic Theatre,” the Sutherlands said. “It is very iconic.”

While movies remain at the heart of the Rustic, the venue has expanded its role in the community. It now hosts comedy shows and improv performances and has added an outdoor venue for additional entertainment.

Locals say that evolution has made the Rustic much more than a movie theater.

“It's a central point for the community to gather, enjoy the local musicians, bands, comedy shows, and really to go out with your family,” one local said.

For longtime residents, the theater is also part of Idyllwild's history and identity.

“This theater has, needless to say, been here long before I ever showed up,” another community member said. “And it's the foundation of the entire community.”

Inside the Rustic, a Wall of Stars pays tribute to the actors, musicians and entertainers who once called Idyllwild home. The Historic Society of Idyllwild helped create the display, highlighting the mountain community's unique connections to Hollywood.

For years, Idyllwild has served as a retreat for entertainers looking to escape the spotlight while remaining within reach of Southern California's entertainment industry.

“It was almost like the secretive hideaway for all these movie stars,” a community member said.

Now, the Rustic Theatre is preparing for its next big scene: celebrating 75 years of movie magic while continuing its role as a gathering place for the Idyllwild community.

The milestone also highlights a unique connection between two Southern California destinations — the desert communities around Palm Springs and the San Jacinto Mountains above them.