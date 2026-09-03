Indio Road Closure Planned Tuesday as Head Trip Festival Preparations Begin

Drivers in Indio should plan ahead for a temporary road closure Tuesday as preparations continue for Head Trip, a new electronic music festival coming to the Empire Polo Club in October.

Avenue 50 will be closed between Monroe Street and Horth Street Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes during the closure. Suggested alternatives include Avenues 52, 49 and 48, as well as Highway 111.

The closure is part of preparations for Head Trip, a new two-day electronic music festival scheduled for October 11 and 12 at the Empire Polo Club.

The festival lineup includes Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex and other electronic music artists.

With festival preparations underway, drivers traveling through the area should expect potential delays and plan their routes accordingly.

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