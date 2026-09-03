Meet Truffles, from the Coachella Valley Animal Campus

This week's Pet of the Week is Truffles, a one-year-old Spaniel mix looking for a home. Jonathan Oaxaca with Riverside County Animal Services brought Truffles into the studio, describing her as an easygoing, affectionate dog who is already house-trained.

Oaxaca said Truffles walks well on a leash, gets into the car without any fuss, and stayed calm when passing other dogs during a walk earlier in the day. She came into the shelter alone back in August, so her background with other animals is still largely unknown, though her behavior so far suggests she is friendly. Truffles is expected to stay close to her current size, making her a good fit for smaller living spaces.

Truffles is one of many dogs currently at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus as shelters across Riverside County continue to deal with overcrowding, especially among larger breeds. To help ease that, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is hosting its "Go Big and Go Home" fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, September 12 and Saturday, September 26. Any dog over 40 pounds can be adopted for free during the event, with kits that include a collar, ID tag, leash, food bowl, clip-on pouch, and squeaky toy, along with vaccines and a microchip, while supplies last.

Those interested in adopting Truffles or another pet can visit rcdas.org/adopt for more information.



