Local & Community
Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills Retires After Nearly 50 Years in Law Enforcement
After nearly 50 years in law enforcement, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills is retiring, bringing an end to a five-year tenure that included major public safety challenges and a strong focus on community involvement.
Friends, colleagues and community members gathered Thursday at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate Mills and recognize his years of service. The farewell included a standing ovation as Mills delivered his final remarks as chief.
Mills was sworn in as Palm Springs police chief in 2021, taking the position during the COVID-19 pandemic. With decades of law enforcement experience behind him, he quickly became involved in some of the city's most pressing issues.
Homelessness was a continuing focus during his tenure, with Mills emphasizing that the issue involves a range of needs, including mental health and other personal circumstances.
Mills also said the department closely monitored threats against the LGBTQ+ community nationwide and assessed whether any developments could affect Palm Springs.
One of the darkest moments of his tenure came in 2025, when a bomb exploded outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic. The FBI later described the attack as an act of terrorism.
"Palm Springs survived and we are stronger and more resilient as a result," Mills said.
But his legacy extends beyond major investigations and public safety issues. Mills made community engagement a priority, participating in charity events, lip-sync battles and other activities designed to connect with residents outside of traditional police settings.
Palm Springs Police Sgt. Matthew Steed said one of his earliest memories of Mills was being invited to play pickleball with the new chief and other officers.
"He was choosing to get to know us," Steed said, adding that the experience made a lasting impression.
Steed said Mills also demonstrated that leadership means working alongside the people being led.
"He leads by example," Steed said. "Just because you're a leader or you're in a leadership position doesn't mean you get to sit back and relax. It means you're supposed to work harder."
As Mills prepares to leave the department, his message to the community is simple.
"The biggest message I can give is continue to take care of one another," Mills said. "I've never been in a community that really takes care of one another like this community does."
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2026
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