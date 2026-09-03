Postpartum mental health awareness grows locally as Lindsay Clancy trial continues

As deliberations continue in the Lindsay Clancy trial in Massachusetts, the case has renewed conversations about postpartum mental health and the challenges some parents face after childbirth.

Clancy is accused of killing her three children in 2023. She has acknowledged killing the children, while her attorneys argue she is not guilty by reason of insanity.

The case has also prompted discussion about postpartum mental health, including the importance of recognizing symptoms and seeking support.

Local mental health experts say the transition to parenthood can bring significant stress, even when childbirth goes as expected.

Lindie Rivera, a mother of two, said she experienced a difficult postpartum period after complications during the birth of her second child.

“He was OK, but I wasn't OK,” Rivera said. “I wasn't feeling good.”

Rivera said the complications prevented her from being with her newborn during some of the first moments after birth. She said she also struggled with feelings of guilt while recovering.

“I didn't want to ask for help,” Rivera said. “I felt like I was a weight on his shoulders.”

Desert Oasis Healthcare psychiatrist Dr. Dykes Young said postpartum depression can affect both mothers and fathers.

“Typically moms and dads too, parents are expecting to be joyful and thrilled at the birth of the child,” Young said. “And if they don't feel that joy, they're disappointed in themselves. They blame themselves.”

Young said having adequate support can be an important part of protecting a parent's mental health during the postpartum period.

“They need to sleep. They need a break. They need a time to take a shower,” Young said. “And if that's not available, that really increases the risk for depression.”

Rivera said family and friends provided support during her recovery, but she still struggled with asking for help.

She said the experience ultimately taught her more about her own strength and the importance of having people around her.

“I am stronger than what I thought,” Rivera said. “I can do a lot more.”

Young said new parents who are struggling do not have to face postpartum mental health challenges alone. Parents can speak with a mental health professional, therapist or their OB-GYN to be connected with additional support.

Rivera's second child will celebrate his first birthday Sept. 3, marking a milestone she says has given her an opportunity to reflect on how far she has come.

For parents experiencing emotional or mental health challenges after childbirth, experts emphasize that asking for help is an important step and that support is available.