Scoop Palm Springs Ice Cream Festival Returns Nov. 1

Scoop Palm Springs is returning to downtown Palm Springs for its second annual ice cream festival, bringing sweet treats and family-friendly entertainment to the community.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 1 at Downtown Park following a successful inaugural festival last year.

More than 20 local ice cream, gelato and paletta makers are expected to take part, offering attendees an afternoon of tastings, music and family-friendly activities.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the LGBTQ Community Center’s Community Food Bank, which provides food assistance to local families.

Last year’s festival raised $21,000 and collected more than 300 pounds of food for families in the community.

Organizers say the second annual event will build on that success while bringing local dessert makers and residents together for an afternoon centered around ice cream and community.

Tickets are now on sale. Additional event information and tickets are available at ScoopSanDiego.org.

And for ice cream lovers, organizers have plenty of reason to expect a sweet afternoon — with this meteorologist’s forecast calling for a chance of sprinkles.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.