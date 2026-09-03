Wellness on Wheels Program Expands to More Coachella Valley Schools

A new wellness program is expanding to more schools across the Coachella Valley, bringing wellness tips and resources directly to teachers and school staff.

Wellness on Wheels, or WOW, was piloted last spring at Della S. Lindley Elementary in Thousand Palms. The program uses staff members and student ambassadors to share information and wellness resources with educators.

The initiative is now preparing to expand to two high schools, one middle school and another elementary school in the coming weeks.

Organizers say the program is designed in part to address the challenges educators face while caring for students every day.

“Teachers and staff get compassion fatigue in the education business because they forget to care about themselves,” one organizer said. “So we're here to care about them.”

The goal is to remind educators that their own well-being is also important.

“We want our students and our staff to feel exactly that we all care about them and we want everybody to be successful,” the organizer said.

Student wellness ambassadors are an important part of the program. Organizers saw an opportunity to have students help educate teachers and staff about healthy habits and wellness tips.

The ambassadors will also use a mobile wellness cart to deliver resources directly to school staff.

Organizers say bringing wellness information directly into schools can make it easier for educators to access resources while reinforcing a culture of care throughout the school community.

With the expansion, Wellness on Wheels will reach more educators and students across the Coachella Valley in the coming weeks.

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