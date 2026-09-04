California Wildlife Day Honors Big Bear’s Beloved Bald Eagle Jackie

California lawmakers are honoring one of the state’s most beloved wildlife icons.

State senators have declared September 4 California Wildlife Day in memory of Jackie, the bald eagle who became an internet sensation through a live camera overlooking her nest high above Big Bear Lake.

For years, viewers watched Jackie and her mate, Shadow, raise their eaglets through the Friends of Big Bear Valley’s live eagle cam. The broadcasts attracted viewers from around the world and offered an up-close look at the lives of wild bald eagles.

Jackie died last month following a weeks-long battle with anemia after a fight with two other eagles.

Her death prompted an outpouring of support from the people who had followed her story and watched her raise her family.

Wildlife advocates say Jackie’s story helped inspire a new generation of people to take an interest in wildlife and conservation.

“There’s degrees people can put their own emotions and project their own emotions, maybe that’s a better word, personally, and put human kind of protocols and rules onto wildlife, and that’s not something we do,” one wildlife expert said.

The expert said that while people should be careful about projecting human behaviors onto wild animals, Jackie’s life still provided an opportunity to learn about wildlife and the similarities and differences between humans and animals.

“We certainly try to find and learn about the soul and the beings of the animals and Jackie and Shadow and how we’re similar and how we’re different and what she went through to raise her family,” the expert said. “We care about her. We love her. We’ve learned so much from her.”

Environmental experts say Jackie’s legacy can continue through efforts to protect forests and wildlife.

For the many people who followed Jackie through the eagle cam, California Wildlife Day offers an opportunity to remember her while highlighting the importance of protecting the animals and habitats that make California home.

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