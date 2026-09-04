COD Nursing Students to Hold Celebration at McCallum Theatre

PALM DESERT (CNS) - College of the Desert will celebrate graduating

nursing students today with a pinning ceremony that will also mark the 60th

anniversary of the college's Vocational Nursing program.



The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at McCallum Theatre on the

Palm Desert campus, 73000 Fred Waring Drive.



``For 60 years, College of the Desert's Vocational Nursing program has

provided students with the education and hands-on training needed to enter

a profession that is essential to the health and well-being of our community,''

Superintendent/President Val Martinez Garcia said in a statement.



A pinning ceremony is a nursing tradition celebrating students'

completion of the program and transition into the nursing profession. Friday's

event will also recognize six decades of preparing students for nursing careers

in the Coachella Valley.



``College of the Desert's Vocational Nursing Program helps strengthen

the local healthcare workforce by preparing students with the knowledge,

clinical experience and skills needed to provide quality patient care,''

college officials said.

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