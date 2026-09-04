College of the Desert Nursing Program Celebrates 60 Years

College of the Desert’s nursing program is celebrating 60 years of preparing students for careers in healthcare.

The college honored its graduating nursing students during a pinning ceremony this morning at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. The ceremony marked six decades of the school’s vocational nursing program and celebrated the latest class of students preparing to enter the healthcare field.

For many graduates, the decision to pursue nursing was shaped by personal experiences and the impact nurses had on their families.

One graduate said her inspiration came from caring for her grandmother, who has since passed away.

“Rest in peace,” she said, recalling how she used to take her grandmother to many of her doctor’s appointments and was with her during hospital stays.

She said those experiences gave her a firsthand look at the impact nurses can have not only on patients, but also on their family members.

“It was just a great experience. I wouldn’t have asked for a better go,” she said, adding that she feels “truly blessed” by the support she received from College of the Desert faculty and staff.

That support system, she said, helped her achieve her goals and reach graduation.

For 60 years, College of the Desert’s vocational nursing program has provided students with hands-on experience as they prepare to care for patients in the Coachella Valley and beyond.

The milestone ceremony served as both a celebration of the program’s long history and a recognition of the newest generation of nurses beginning their careers in healthcare.

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