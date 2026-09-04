Death Investigation Underway After Person Found Unresponsive in Palm Desert

A death investigation is underway in Palm Desert after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies found an unresponsive person Friday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 9:48 a.m. to the 35000 block of Gateway Drive regarding an unknown trouble call for service.

When deputies arrived, they located an unresponsive person who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit was requested and has assumed the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person or provided information about the circumstances surrounding the death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said no additional details are currently available.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.