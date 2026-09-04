Fido Friday: Meet Paloma!

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Paloma, a one-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since July. For her day out, Jen took her to an adoption event, and from the second she hopped into the truck, Paloma was ready.

She was perfect on leash, loved every person she met, and did beautifully around the other dogs they encountered along the way, including fellow FIDO walkers who turned out in force. "Seeing the community show up for them was incredibly special," Jen said.

If you're interested in adopting Paloma, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1925920. The program is coming up on a full year of getting dogs seen and into homes.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



