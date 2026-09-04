IID Investing $23.5 Million to Replace Aging Coachella Valley Transformers

The Imperial Irrigation District is investing $23.5 million to replace aging transformers at three Coachella Valley facilities as part of an effort to strengthen the local electric system.

The project includes transformer replacements at the Monroe Substation, La Quinta Substation and Coachella Switching Station.

IID says replacing the aging equipment before it fails will help prevent potential reliability problems and strengthen the power system, particularly during the hot summer months when demand for electricity can increase.

The work is part of IID’s Powering Our Community Together initiative, which focuses on modernizing electrical infrastructure and improving public power service.

Rather than waiting for aging transformers to fail, the district says the proactive replacements are intended to help maintain reliable service and reduce the risk of unexpected equipment problems.

The new transformers are expected to be operational between 2028 and 2029.

The investment is part of IID’s broader effort to update infrastructure serving communities throughout the Coachella Valley and prepare the electrical system for continued demand.

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