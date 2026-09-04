Junior Builder Program Gives Coachella Valley Youth Hands-On Skills

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is highlighting a program designed to introduce local youth to the homebuilding industry and potential career opportunities.

The Junior Builder Program was honored during the Building Industry Show. The program provides young people with hands-on homebuilding skills while incorporating technology and online learning.

The Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley is among the local organizations participating in the program.

Organizers say the program was created by Mia and Maddie, the daughters of one of its founders, who wanted to develop a way for young people to contribute to and learn more about the building industry.

The program combines hands-on activities with iPad-based learning and other technology. Organizers say it is designed to provide opportunities for students interested in both college and noncollege career paths.

“We need more people in the home building industry,” one organizer said.

For the Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley, the program provides students with exposure to career options they may not otherwise encounter.

“Our kids need to be exposed to different things,” a representative said. “We believe in the three E’s: education, exposure and experience.”

The program is also intended to show students that a four-year college degree is not the only path to a successful career after high school.

Organizers say some students may choose not to attend college, making career and technical opportunities especially important. The homebuilding industry offers a wide range of potential jobs, from skilled trades to other roles supporting construction and development.

The Junior Builder Program gives students an opportunity to explore those options while gaining practical experience and learning more about an industry that continues to need a skilled workforce.

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