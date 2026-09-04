Labor Day Weekend Travelers Hit the Road as AAA Offers Tips to Save on Gas

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road this Labor Day weekend as families take one final trip before summer comes to an end.

Driving remains one of the most popular ways to travel, even as the cost of travel has increased. AAA is offering drivers several ways to save money and stay safe during the busy holiday weekend.

One way drivers can save on fuel is by avoiding aggressive driving habits, including sudden acceleration and so-called jackrabbit starts.

AAA also recommends shopping around for the lowest gas prices before filling up. Drivers may also find savings at stations that offer a lower price for cash payments.

Before leaving, motorists should make sure their vehicles are ready for a long trip and plan their routes in advance. Knowing where gas stations are located along the way can also help drivers avoid unnecessary stops or running low on fuel.

Weather can also affect driving conditions, particularly in areas experiencing strong winds. Drivers should check conditions before leaving and be prepared to adjust their plans if conditions become unsafe.

AAA is also reminding travelers to make responsible decisions if alcohol is part of their holiday plans.

Drivers should never drink and drive. AAA recommends arranging for a sober friend to provide a ride or using a rideshare service.

With millions of people expected to travel, experts say planning ahead, driving safely and allowing extra time can help motorists navigate the busy Labor Day weekend.