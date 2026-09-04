Palm Springs Dance Studio Builds Confidence, Fitness and Community

A woman-owned dance studio in the Coachella Valley is helping adults move their bodies, build confidence and find community — one dance class at a time.

At VXN Worldwide Dance Company, music and movement come together in high-energy classes designed to keep participants active while creating a welcoming, judgment-free environment.

During Beyoncé's birthday week, dancers celebrated Queen Bey with a class filled with music, choreography and plenty of energy.

The studio's motto captures its playful approach: "When in doubt, twerk it out."

But instructors say the classes are about much more than learning choreography.

"We welcome any adult, men, women, and we are women-owned," one instructor said.

Instructors Lexi and Samara say the studio provides women with a supportive space where they can build confidence, connect with others and express themselves.

"It's a chance to see women taking the lead in different areas," one instructor said. "It's an opportunity to encourage us to increase our confidence, to step forward into our power."

Members say those benefits extend beyond the dance floor.

One participant said the experience has helped her emotionally and physically while giving her the opportunity to have fun and be part of a larger community.

"It's definitely opened up a lot of confidence for myself," she said.

Dancing can also provide physical and emotional benefits. Experts say regular dancing can support heart health, reduce stress, improve mood and help build confidence.

For participants at VXN, the combination of exercise and fun is part of what keeps them coming back.

Instead of spending a workout simply running miles at a gym, one instructor said dancing offers a way to move, have fun and burn calories at the same time.

At VXN, the goal is simple: dance for fitness, confidence and community.

And when in doubt, they twerk it out.

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