Thermal Vegetation Fire More Than 20% Contained After Overnight Battle

Firefighters are continuing to battle a vegetation fire in Thermal that broke out Thursday night near Airport Boulevard.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 10:13 p.m. Thursday off Airport Boulevard. Crews worked through the night to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire has now grown to approximately 50 acres and is more than 20% contained.

The fire prompted an overnight closure of Airport Boulevard between Deputy Manny Villegas Way and Tyler Street.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

Fire crews remain on the scene working to contain the remaining fire. The cause is still under investigation.

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