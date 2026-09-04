Vegetation Fire Burns 50 Acres Near Thermal Airport Overnight

Firefighters spent Thursday night and into Friday morning battling a vegetation fire near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

The fire broke out around 10:13 p.m. Thursday off Airport Blvd., according to the Riverside County Fire Department, causing the closure of the street between Deputy Manny Villegas Way and Tyler St.

By the last update from fire officials around 2:30 a.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres, though crews had stopped its forward spread. Firefighters remained on scene overnight doing mop-up work to fully put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were ordered.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to keep you updated as more info becomes available.