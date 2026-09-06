Hurricane Marie Sends Moisture Toward Coachella Valley, Light Showers Possible

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up: Moisture associated with Hurricane Marie is moving into the Southwestern United States, bringing the potential for light showers and cooler-than-normal temperatures to the Coachella Valley.

Marie is currently about 700 miles southwest of San Diego and moving generally northwest over the northeastern Pacific. The system is expected to gradually weaken as it moves over cooler ocean temperatures and encounters increasing southerly wind shear by Sunday evening.

Even as the hurricane weakens, moisture from the system is being pulled northward into the Southwest.

The heaviest rain today is expected along a line stretching from Orange County toward the southern tip of Nevada. Most of that precipitation will remain north and east of the Coachella Valley.

For the Valley, Sunday morning through the early afternoon could bring a few light, hit-or-miss showers.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be minimal, ranging from just under one-tenth of an inch on the western end of the Valley to only a few sprinkles across the southeastern Coachella Valley.

Cloud cover and high dew points will also help keep temperatures well below normal this afternoon.

Conditions are expected to change quickly heading into Labor Day. The Valley should see mostly sunny skies Monday, with a few passing clouds and midday temperatures climbing back to just above 100 degrees.

For the latest Coachella Valley weather updates, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.

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