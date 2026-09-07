Amber Alert Issued Across Southern California for Missing 14-Year-Old

An Amber Alert is active across Southern California for a 14-year-old girl authorities are trying to locate after she was last seen in Salinas with a 38-year-old man.

Diana Galvez Ortega was last seen around 2 a.m. Aug. 4 near Constitution Boulevard and East Laurel Drive in Salinas with Sergio Galvez Perez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities believe the two may be traveling in a white Nissan Altima with no license plates.

Diana is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Perez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued Sunday by the CHP on behalf of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and includes counties across Central and Southern California, including Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Imperial counties.

The search is connected to the death of a newborn known as Baby Angelita, who was found deceased along Struve Road in Monterey County on Aug. 1. Authorities said a forensic examination found signs of traumatic injury.

Authorities say Perez is wanted on multiple felony allegations involving Diana, including child endangerment and sex crimes. The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has said Diana is a victim of her father’s alleged abuse.

Authorities are asking the public not to approach or confront either person if they are spotted.

Anyone who sees Diana, Perez or a white Nissan Altima matching the description is urged to call 911 immediately.

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