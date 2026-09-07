Coachella Could Bar Council Members From Appointing Relatives to City Commissions

Coachella City Council members could soon be blocked from appointing their own relatives to city commissions. Council will discuss adding anti-nepotism language to commission applications at its meeting this Wednesday, September 9th, at Coachella City Hall.

Under the proposal, residents would not be eligible for appointment to a city commission if they are a relative or household member of a councilmember. That includes spouses, domestic partners, parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and step-relatives, along with anyone living in the same household as a councilmember.

Applicants would also have to sign a statement confirming they have no such ties, holding them accountable for the accuracy of their application.

The move follows a similar anti-nepotism policy the city put in place for new hires back in July. Council adopted a revision to its personnel rules on July 22nd, and in August directed staff to bring back a version for commission appointments too. The city says the goal is to hold new commission appointees to the same standard already in place for city employees.

Staff isn't asking council to approve the language Wednesday, only to weigh in and give direction before it comes back for a vote.

Also on Wednesday's agenda, council will consider a new ordinance regulating the sale of kratom products in the city, including a ban on sales to anyone under 21.



