Know Before You Go: Road Work to Watch This Week Across the Coachella Valley

It's time for Know Before You Go, brought to you in partnership with the CV Sync Traffic Management program. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson couldn't join us in studio this week, we’ve got the details on what's happening on Valley roads and what drivers need to know before they head out.

Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Rehabilitation Project

Crews are hard at work on the Monterey Avenue rehabilitation project, stretching from the freeway overpass to Gerald Ford Drive. The work covers curb and gutter repairs, repaving and signal upgrades, with the busiest stretch near Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

Expect serious delays through the corridor, and use Cook Street or Bob Hope Drive instead. The project is expected to run until October.

Palm Springs: Racquet Club Road Reconfiguration Project

Crews are back on Racquet Club Road this week after the Labor Day break, working between North Palm Canyon Drive and Vista Chino. Work resumes Tuesday and runs through Friday, with crews lowering manholes along the corridor.

Drivers should expect no parking signs and occasional lane closures in the work zone, though at least one lane in each direction will stay open at all times. Palm Springs officials say no full roadway closures are planned for this stretch. The project pauses the week of September 14, then picks back up after that.

Palm Springs: South Palm Canyon Drive Road Reconfiguration

Drivers on South Palm Canyon Drive should already notice a change. Crews switched the road to one lane in each direction between East Palm Canyon Drive and Acanto Drive on Friday, September 4.

The new pattern is part of the city's larger road reconfiguration project, which runs through October. Crews will spend Tuesday through Friday this week finishing the roadway striping, including new bike lanes, so drivers should expect crews and equipment along the corridor all week.

Drivers can expect delays when paving equipment is nearby, with driveway access blocked for up to 40 minutes at a time. At least one lane will stay open in both directions throughout the project, though residents who need their car during that window should park on a nearby side street.

With three active projects across the Valley this week, give yourself extra time before you head out the door, and stay alert for crews and equipment in work zones. For real time updates on Valley road work, visit CV Sync.



